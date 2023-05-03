July 14 1938 - December 22, 2022
A memorial service for John Roger Martin, 84, of Yuma, Arizona, formerly of Coos Bay, will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Private inurnment will be held at Coos River Cemetery.
John was born July 14, 1938 in Santa Ana, California to James L. and Ruth E. (Kissinger) Martin. He passed away December 22, 2022 in Yuma, Arizona.
John graduated from Marshfield Senior High School June, 1956 and went into the U.S. Navy the next day.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Dale Staines Martin; his daughter, Wendy Lou Martin Reeves; grandchildren, Tyler Martin Reeves and Audrey Nicole Reeves Hester, great granddaughter, Bennie Wayne Hester; his sister, RuthAnn Martin Goddard; and several nieces and nephews.
