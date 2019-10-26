John Robert Shilling

November 3, 1950 - October 15, 2019
John Robert “Butch” Shilling of Oakland, OR, 68 years old suddenly passed away in his sleep October 15. He died at his home on 8 acres where he spent the happiest 2 years of his retirement.
John was born Nov. 3, 1950 to Virginia Miller Briery and John Shilling in Myrtle Point, Oregon. He was raised in Coquille, Oregon and graduated from the Coquille High School in 1968. John described his growing up years in the small town of Coquille as “the most idyllic childhood” one could ever have. As a young child he was very active in 4-H and involved in Boy Scouts. His love of nature, Oregon and the beautiful forests he was surrounding by influenced his dream of becoming a forest ranger guide to share his love of flora and fauna of the forests. Ultimately his higher education journey led him to study at Oregon State University and received a BS in Botany. After graduation, he worked in the science department at SWOC. He also was an assistant manager for Sprouse Reitz and sold cars alongside his father at a car lot in Coos Bay, Oregon and was a projectionist for the Egyptian Theatre. John also delivered newspapers for the World News of Coos Bay making runs all the way down to Brookings. Later John had his own business selling and installing satellite TV business.
In later years, John attained his MA in teaching and mostly taught high school math and science in Oregon and Texas.
John was a nature lover and the Oregon coast and the Redwood Forests. He retired from teaching in 2017 and bought 8 acres near Yoncalla, Oregon. For the last two years of his life he enjoyed raising a herd of Nigerian Dwarf goats, growing a garden, tending to his 30 fruit trees, feeding his donkeys, collecting fresh eggs and canning.
John was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Briery, father John Shilling, Brother-in-law Dale Coon, and his step-daughter Heather Andersen. He is survived by his wife Jenie Shilling of Oakland, sister Candace Coon of Culver, Or, son John “Jay” Shilling of Corvallis, his daughter Jana Toney and son-in-law Chris Toney of North Bend, granddaughter Kyla Toney of North Bend, grandson Brenden Toney and wife Jayce Toney of North Bend, niece Sheri Coon of Portland, and many dear friends.
A celebration of life for John will be at 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2019, at Bay Point Landing Pavilion, 92443 Cape Arago Highway, Coos Bay. Immediately following the celebration of life, the family asks that you please join them for food, drinks, and sharing all the memories of this remarkable man! Please dress casual as John was a casual man and you are welcome to wear your OSU Beaver attire!
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to the Hemophilia Foundation of Oregon or the Oregon4hfoundation.org.
