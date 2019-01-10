Aug. 19, 1930 - Dec. 23, 2018
A memorial Mass will be held for John Peter Procetto, 88, of Bandon, at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bandon. A reception will follow at Holy Trinity Parish Hall, and military honors will follow the reception at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Father Anthony Ahamefule will officiate the services. He passed away Dec. 23, 2018, in Bandon.
John was born Aug. 19, 1930 in Great Kills, Staten Island, N.Y., to John and Anna. In 1955, he married Geraldine Longobardi and they lived together in North Hollywood and Merced, Calif., before retiring to Bandon in 1995. Together they raised two children.
John started his career as a film editor with several major film studios in Los Angeles, Calif., and upon relocating to Merced, served as a Teamsters union representative for local 748 as a result of his work at Ragu Foods Processing Plant. Through the Teamsters, he actively worked and supported picket lines and planned events to serve holiday meals to the homeless. His greatest career highlight was being selected to serve as a representative for the 1989 Democratic Convention in Los Angeles, Calif.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Geraldine Longobardi Procetto; his daughter, Patricia Procetto; son-in-law, Matthew Rubenstein; eldest brother, Simon Procetto; and his loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Dona Michele Procetto; brothers, Paul Procetto and Ralph Procetto; and his parents, John and Anna Procetto.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bandon Feeds the Hungry @ PO Box 566, Bandon, OR 97411 or a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service. Friends may offer condolences at westrumfuneralservice.com.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In