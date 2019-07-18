Aug. 28, 1938 - June 5, 2019
John Patrick Brown went to his eternal rest June 5, 2019 in McKinney, Texas. Son of Harold Berwin Brown and Goldie Pauline Mabry, he was born in Hannibal, Mo., Aug. 28, 1938. John and his parents relocated to the Mt. Clemens, Mich., area in 1942.
John graduated from Mt. Clemens High School in 1956 and furthered his education at the University of Michigan College of Engineering, graduating in 1961. A week after graduation he married his longtime sweetheart, Pauline Ann Yeagley, and they moved to Cumberland, Md. John began working for Hercules Powder Company in July 1961 at Rocket Center. W.V., just across the Potomac River from Cumberland. While in Maryland and West Virginia he was a Little League baseball coach and a Boy Scout Scoutmaster. After 14 years there he was transferred to Salt Lake City, Utah and retired from Hercules Aerospace in 1994 as director of product engineering.
After retirement, John and Pauline traveled the worked visiting places that had been on their bucket lists. He took up square dancing and loved it, especially dancing in his cowboy boots. In 1997 John and Pauline sold their Utah home and moved to the Southern Oregon coast where they built a home on a lake and resided in Bandon until their move to Texas in 2018. John loved to bowl, played golf, and spent many hours fishing in his big boat. He served as chairman of the board of trustees for the North Bend United Methodist Church for many years until it burned down in 2012. John also served as a host for the Bandon Visitor Center and supported all events held at the Sprague Theater in Bandon. He was a longtime season ticket holder for the Utah Jazz and the University of Utah women's gymnastic team. Together with friends they traveled many years to the NCAA Women's Gymnastic Championships.
John is survived by his wife, Pauline; sons, Jeff and Debbie and their son, Chandler of McKinney, Mike and Felicia, their son, Gage and daughters, Isabela and Emery Ann of McKinney, and Patrick and Michelle, their sons, Wes and Everett and daughters, Lidiya and Natalie of Castle Pines, Colo.; sister, Penny and Barry Place of Mesa, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Barb Simmons of Conneaut, Ohio; niece, nephews and cousins; and dear friends in Salt Lake City, Bandon, North Bend and Coos Bay.
At his request no services will be held and his ashes will be scattered in Oregon at a later date. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 592 Edison Ave. SW, Bandon, OR 97411; or to Good Shepherd Hospice, 7920 Belt Line Road, Suite 760, Dallas, TX 75254.
