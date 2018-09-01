March 22, 1930 – Aug. 30, 2018
John James Owens, D.D.S., 88, of Coquille was born March 22, 1930 in Belgrade, Minnesota, to Joseph and Anne (Hall) Owens. He died Aug. 30, 2018 at his home in Coquille from complications due to Parkinson’s Disease.
John grew up in Minnesota and attended Bemidji State University before graduating from the University of Minnesota with his dental degree. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korea Conflict. Shortly after his discharge he settled in Medford, where he had his dental practice for more than 50 years. He married Idrys Leber July 9, 1976 in Canby. In 2003, he sold his practice and moved to Coquille. He worked with Dr. James Gronemyer in Myrtle Point for five years, retiring in 2008. John loved hunting, fishing and travelling in his R.V.
John is survived by his wife, Idrys of Coquille; children, Robert Owens of Fayetteville, N.C., Paul Owens of San Jose, Calif., Molly Hronek of Kent, Wash., Megan Owens of Portland, Dawn Kerber of Castro Valley, Calif., Tobey Kerber of Vashon Island, Wash., and Tye Kerber of East Point, Georgia; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Owens.
Services are to be announced at a later date.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
