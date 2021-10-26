March 30, 1927 – October 9, 2021
John “Jack” Kelley, 94, passed away of natural causes on October 9, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Jack was born in Seattle, Washington on March 30, 1927 to John Harold Kelley and Valma Ruscher Kelley. He spent his early years in Seattle with his younger siblings, Richard and Lela, while his father worked in the Seattle shipyards and his mother tended to the home. The family moved to Portland prior to World War II for a better position at the Portland shipyards. Jack graduated from Benson High School in December, 1944 and enlisted into the Navy in January, 1945 at age 17. During basic training Jack contracted rheumatic fever which required prolonged hospitalization and after recovery was assigned to the mine sweeper USS Hood in the pacific theater. The ship sailed to Japan just after the war ended and swept mines out of the harbor at Nagasaki. Jack took pictures of Nagasaki showing the devastation of the bombing.
After discharge from the Navy in 1946 Jack took it upon himself to enroll at Oregon State University (then called Oregon Agricultural College) and graduated in 4 years with a degree in Industrial Mechanics. He competed for the rowing team while there. Jack’s father opened Kelley Boat Works in Charleston, Oregon in 1946 completing his dream of operating his own boat building and repair business. Jack ended up in Charleston after college helping at Kelley Boat Works as well as other jobs and during this time met Bette Anderson Hagge at a dance in Coos Bay. Bette is a second generation Marshfield High School graduate who was a widow with two young children (Mark and Gail) whose husband, fellow Marshfield classmate Bud Hagge, died of cancer. Bette and the children hit the jackpot with Jack, who enthusiastically took on the role of husband and father, and Bette and Jack were married in 1955. Glen Kelley was born in 1958 and the family was complete. Jack loved and raised all the kids equally without preference while insisting that Mark and Gail keep their original father’s sir name, Hagge.
Jack worked at Kelley Boat Works as well as Georgia Pacific and Weyerhaeuser over the next number of years before settling in at Kelley Boat Works working with his father, John and his brother, Richard. They were fixtures in the Charleston boat scene providing repair and maintenance to commercial fishing boats, pleasure craft, and Coast Guard boats. Jack and Richard took over the business from John when he retired and continued operation until they closed the business in 1993.
Jack managed to teach shop classes at S.W.O.C.C. in addition to his work and family responsibilities. He found teaching to be a good challenge and work skills to others. Jack enjoyed boating and the family had a cabin at Ten Mile Lake, accessible only by boat, which was great fun. At age 60 Jack started windsurfing and became proficient. He primarily sailed at Floras Lake and retired from windsurfing at age 80 when he decided “I’m not getting any better”.
Jack is fondly remembered for being easy going, warm, patient, humble, open minded, and intelligent. He was a stabilizing presence in all matters. As his physical functioning declined care givers were always happy to assist him because he was so sweet. As the family saying goes, “Everyone loves Jack”.
Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bette, who resides at Ocean Ridge Assisted Living; his brother, Richard and his sister, Lela; daughter, Gail and her husband, Dr. Dennis Roberton; son, Dr. Glen Kelley and his wife, Dr. Peggy Kelley; daughter-in-law, Jan Hagge; three nieces; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, John and Valma Kelley, and his son, Dr. Mark Hagge.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Coos County Meals on Wheels program which was so helpful to Jack and Bette. Bette would appreciate any cards sent to her at Ocean Ridge Assisted Living.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In