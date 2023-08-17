November 17, 1939 – August 8, 2023
John “Jack” Hoffman, 83, of North Bend, passed away on August 8, 2023, in Coos Bay, Oregon. He was born on November 17, 1939 in North Bend, the son of Jacob and Laurella Hoffman and attended Marshfield High School where he was a member of the 1956 state championship football team before graduating in 1957. Jack also attended Pacific University in Forest Grove where he met and married his wife, Lucille Horner, before graduating in 1962. He taught for a year in Port Orford before teaching Health and Physical Education for the next 33 years at North Bend Junior High School. He also coached football, wrestling and volleyball. Jack enjoyed teaching and coaching and loved connecting with former students after his retirement in 1995.
While still in high school, Jack began volunteering as a Camp Counselor at Camp Easter Seals on Tenmile Lake in Lakeside, Oregon. He was the Director of Camp Easter Seals from 1964 until 1970 and some of his fondest memories were of the summers spent at camp.
Jack was a founding member of the Hauser Rural Fire Department in 1975, serving as Captain as well as on the board of directors for over 35 years. He was instrumental in building the current Hauser fire hall, the procurement of newer, modern fire trucks and in writing the grants for the Hauser Dunes Rescue Vans.
Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life. In 1996 he began volunteering with the Gardner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay Salmon Trout Enhancement Program (S.T.E.P.) serving on the board of directors for many years.
As much as Jack loved teaching, coaching and volunteering for causes close to his heart, his greatest joy was his wife Lucille and spending time with his family. He was lucky enough to have all of his grandchildren grow up in North Bend, and he was their biggest supporter at school and sporting events.
After his retirement, Jack and Lucille spent some time traveling around the United States and to Chili. They went on several cruises including trips up the Columbia River, the Mississippi, Nova Scotia, the Panama Canal and his favorite place, Alaska.
Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lucille; his sister, Lois Bernhardt of Hillsboro; his daughters, Karen Stulz and her husband, Jaye of Coos Bay, Cindy Wixey and her husband, Marc of Salem and Bobbi Wilson and her husband,, Steve of Coos Bay; his grandchildren, Nicole Yokbay-Weiss and her husband Martin, Mason Stulz and his wife, Nicole, Kayla Yokbay-Kanaeholo and her husband, Kyle, Jake Wilson and his partner, Shannon Aune, Lynn Clow and her husband, Levi, Katie Wilson and her husband, Beau Woodward, and Cahlia Wixey; and his nine great grandchildren (with another on the way), Zoie, Karliee, Zoey, MacKenzie, Kamryn, Colton, John, Khloe, and Izabella; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Hoffman; and brother-in-law, Jim Bernhardt.
Jack touched many lives as a teacher, coach, camp director, fireman, volunteer, and lifelong member of the North Bend/Coos Bay community. He loved telling stories and sharing the history of the area. He will be missed.
A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com. The family suggests donations in Jack’s memory be made to Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay STEP (www.umpquastephatchery.org), Coos History Museum (www.cooshistory.org) or North Bend Community Scholarship Fund (www.nbcsf.org). Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In