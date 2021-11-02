John “Jack” Anderson

March 10, 1931 - October 19, 2021
John C. Anderson “Jack” passed away peacefully early morning October 19, 2021. John was one of three sons born to Edith “Emmy” Sarah (Bundy) Anderson and Benjamin “Ted” Harrison Anderson. He came into the world March 10, 1931. By all accounts, Jack was a good student with a curious mind. He completed his high school education in Myrtle Point, Oregon and spent two years in the logging industry before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged November 28, 1954.
He married Barbara L. Guy in 1955, prior to entering college under the Korean GI bill. Jack finished his BS degree in Electrical Engineering at Oregon State University in 1960, collecting many honors along the way. He was most proud of his membership in Phi Kappa Phi and being president of Eta Kappa Nu. Jack remained a Beaver fan to the end.
Following graduation, Jack accepted a position with General Electric Company in a contract position working on guidance systems for Atlas, John Glen, and NASA that included working on the initial design for the NASA moon rocket. Those positions allowed him plenty of growth opportunities and saw him move about the United States and Bahama islands. Tiring of corporate life in the office and yearning for more nature, Jack and his family moved back to the Pacific Northwest, where he completed his teaching certificate in Math at the University of Oregon and he accepted a position teaching Math at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Jack was known for his commitment to his students, his kindness and his humor. Years after his retirement, when he was in Riverbend Hospital for a procedure, one of the nurses who saw his name on the charts, searched him out to thank him, saying that without his tutoring, she would have never been able to become a nurse and sharing how much she loved her work. He loved seeing his students succeed.
Jack enjoyed keeping in touch with family and friends and often wrote letters in rhyme. There was always a grain of truth to the “tall tales” he shared with his grandchildren as he shared events. Mail from “grandpa” was an event in itself as everyone looked forward to what he would come up with next.
Jack enjoyed working with wood and made many gifts for family, friends and colleagues. One time, when his wife, Barbara was visiting her father, he built her a four-poster bed with myrtle tree trunks as legs. It was only after her return that he realized it was too tall for her to access the bed, which triggered another project: a beautiful myrtlewood step stool for her side. It worked!
Jack loved being involved in pranks and it didn’t matter whether he was the one pranking or the one being pranked. It kept many friends busy trying to “get even” and aiming to “get ahead” with much good humor and laughter involved. He loved the anticipation and lead up to a good prank as much as the prank itself.
The admiration of those he taught:
Ol’ man Anderson has up and died.
He told some tall tales but he never lied.
His spirit was gentle, his humor was good;
You could count on him to do what he should.
Generous and ornery he had a soft heart,
Ol’ Frank & Keeper (cats) he gave a fresh start.
His engineering precision did well with wood;
And much was made, all of it good.
His students excelled when he decided to teach,
Giving his influence all the more reach.
He loved a good prank and would wind up a kid;
He thought Suey’s head, came with a lid..
He loved family and friends and remembered them in rhyme;
He was free with his hugs as well as his time.
His eyes would light up when he saw his bride;
Right to the end Barb was his pride.
Without any regrets we lay him to rest;
We’re better for knowing him, he was the best!
Jack is missed by his wife, Barbara (Guy) Anderson; son, Richard Lee Anderson; daughter, Cindy English; and brother, Richard Leroy Anderson.
He was welcomed on the other side of the veil by sons, John Anderson Jr. and Jerry Lee Anderson; his parents, Eme and Ted; and brother, Jerry Anderson; along with his in-laws, Marvin and LauraLee Blenz.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
