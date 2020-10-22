July 17, 1926 – October 17, 2020
At his request, no public services will be held for John H. O’Neill, 94, of Coos Bay.
John was born July 17, 1926 in Neola, Iowa to Ambrose and Myrtle (Tradel) O’Neill. He passed away October 17, 2020 in Coos Bay.
John was a veteran of World War II and a longtime volunteer at S.T.E.P. Noble Creek Hatchery. He was the owner of Johnny's Appliance in Coos Bay for many years.
John will be really missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by special companion, Marla O'Neill and a loving extended family.
Private cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue, 541-267-3131.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to S.T.E.P. Noble Creek Hatchery 93638 Greenacres Lane Coos Bay, OR 97420.
