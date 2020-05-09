John Fredrick Miller

May 28, 1952 – May 1, 2020
John was born May 28, 1951 in Corvallis, Oregon to Ralph N. Miller and Virginia (Pulse) Miller. He went to be with Jesus on May 1st, 2020 in Coos Bay.
John loved a good joke. He always had a joke or story to tell. He was appreciated for his good cooking. He had a certificate of Culinary Arts from Boise State University. He enjoyed cooking for the Warrenton Senior Meal Site from 2004 to 2010. John loved the Lord and became a licensed pastor in 1995, serving the Lord at Garibaldi Assembly of God, Manzanita Community Church. He and his family moved to Astoria where they attended the 1st Church of the Nazarene. John and Debbie had a therapeutic Foster Home and day care in Astoria. He loved being Papa to many, many children.
John is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debbie Miller of North Bend; six children, Sarah Miller and Dallas Roenelling of Beaverton, Judy and Johnny Cervantes of Roseburg, Tyler and Wowie Miller of Newark New Jersey, Marissa Miller and Tim Givens of Coquille, Adrian Miller of Portland and Angelica Miller of Van Nuys, Calif.; two sisters, Virginia Tavernier of Coos Bay and Linda and Dick Spencer of Sutherlin; brother, Nick and Rhonda Miller of Boise, Idaho.
John will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
