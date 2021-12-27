John Fredrick “Fred” Cassidy

May 7, 1936 – December 22, 2021
John Frederick “Fred” Cassidy (5/7/1936) of Toledo, Ohio, son of Margaret and James Cassidy, passed away quietly in his home on December 22, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret (McGowan) Cassidy; daughter, Connie (Douglas) Armstrong; brother, James Patrick Cassidy Jr.; sister, Margaret “Peggy” Ann Poling; first wife, Judith (Cooper) Cassidy; and special friend, Dorothy (Padgett) Bigelow. He is survived by his children, Sheila Blake, John Cassidy Jr., M. Bridget Cassidy, and Eileen (Kirk) Shade; siblings, Mary Cassidy, Thomas (Rene) Cassidy, and Michael (Kate) Cassidy; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and life-long friend, David Gladieux. His career spanned more than 50 years mainly at Owens-Illinois, Boisie Cascade, and Weyerhaeuser. To those who knew him, there are no words to express how deeply he will be missed.
Visitation was held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. Toledo, OH and a funeral Mass was held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Corpus Christi University Parish in Toledo, OH.
Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
