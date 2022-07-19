January 1, 1963 – June 27, 2022
John Frederick Sperry, 59, of Danville, California, passed away at his home on June 27, 2022.
Born on January 1, 1963, in Coos Bay, Oregon, John was the youngest of three children to Allan and Ede Sperry. He graduated from Marshfield High School in 1981. John then went on to attend Oregon State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and a Master’s in Business Administration focusing on Human Resources and Organizational Development.
John enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, wine tasting, playing poker, spending time with his children, and attending sporting events, especially Oregon State football games. He loved a Duck loss even more than a Beaver win!
After starting his career at Oregon Freeze Dry, Inc., he went on to work for many prominent companies in the Bay Area, including ADP, Kodak Gallery, Tiburon, and Able Services. John took a lot of pride in his work, and was respected and admired by his colleagues.
John is survived by his two sons, Jordan Sperry of Rohnert Park, CA and Jacob Sperry of Philadelphia, PA; as well as his sisters, Susan Nichols of Mesa, AZ and Barbara Carter of North Bend, OR.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family requests any donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association in his memory, in honor of John’s parents and their complications with the disease.
A service was recently held for John in Pleasant, CA, with a Celebration of Life planned for family in Coos Bay in September. John will be greatly missed!
