Oct. 30, 1957 – Sept. 21, 2018
A celebration of life service for John Franklin Johnson, 60, of Coos Bay, will be announced and held at a later date.
John was born Oct. 30, 1957 in Coos Bay, to James A. and Bessie V. (Spurgeon) Johnson. He passed away Sept. 21, 2018, from a short battle of cancer.
John loved to spend time with his family, hunt, fish and had a great love of racing stock cars. He spent time racing at Coos Bay Speedway and other various tracks. He was also a great spectator.
John met and married Ruthann Lood October of 1980. He loved her very much, she was by his side through everything.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruthann Johnson; son, William; daughters, Dannett, Tishiea, and Taleatha and their spouses, Sean and Jessica Randle, and Jeremy Roberts; grandchildren, Charlee Lincoln, Haylie Roberts and Greycen Johnson; brother-in-law, Tom Hood Sr.; sisters, Daisy Johnson and Carol Conn; brother, James A. Johnson Jr.; and lots of nieces, nephews, cousins and close family friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bessie Johnson; and sisters, Mary Johnson and Sherrie Hood.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
