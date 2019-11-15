John Elsworth Engerbretson
November 6, 1928 - November 8, 2019
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2019 at Ocean View Memory Gardens, 1525 Ocean Blvd NW, Coos Bay.
John Elsworth Engerbretson - 91, of Coos Bay, was born Nov. 6, 1928 in Bottineau, N.D., he passed away in Coos Bay, Ore. Nov. 8, 2019. He served in the Air Force, stationed in Okinawa Japan during the Korean War. He retired from the State of Oregon Employment Department in 1994.
He was a great man, a visionary and incredible pianist. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Leola Engerbretson; two children, David Hilyard and Susan Lake; as well as five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
