November 2, 1956 – June 13, 2023
A memorial service will be held for John Douglas Garrett, 66, of Coos Bay, on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Coquille Indian Tribe Community Plankhouse, 1050 Plankhouse Road in Coos Bay.
John was born to Leonard and Carol Garrett on November 2, 1956 in North Bend, Oregon. He passed away unexpectedly at his home in the early morning of June 13, 2023.
John is remembered as a quiet “sweet” man who loved his family and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He graduated from Marshfield High School, class of 1975. He enlisted in the US Army in 1983 and worked as a helicopter weapons service technician. Following his honorable discharge he worked as a Longshoreman like his father and as a maintenance technician for the Coquille Indian Tribe, of which he was an elder member. John’s grandmother, Midge Wasson, gave him the name “Fishing Pole” as a child. His family has fond memories of him fishing on the Coos River. John is also remembered for his sense of humor, always delighting in sharing jokes.
John is survived by his wife, Sandra Garrett; his three children, Shaun, Kayla and Daniel Garrett; stepdaughter, Sarah Robbins; and his three siblings, Bob Garrett, Susan Young and Kathleen Lua.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard E. Garrett and Carol L. (Butler) Garrett.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
