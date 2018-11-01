Dec. 11, 1949 – Oct. 29, 2018
A memorial service will be held for John Douglas De Shazer, 68, of Coos Bay, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 3, at Family Life Center Church of God, 1067 Newmark in North Bend. A family graveside service will follow at Ocean View Memory Gardens.
John was born Dec. 11, 1949 in Osaka, Japan, to missionary parents.
He was welcomed into his Makers arms Oct. 29, 2018 in Springfield, after a long battle with liver disease, due to Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam.
John attended Christian Academy of Japan. He played basketball and raised sheep through FFA at South Salem High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971.
In 1973, John married Lorna Jean Bales of Coos Bay at Bunker Hill Assembly of God. The two have remained faithfully blessed for 45 years.
He was employed at Weyco Paper Mill for 25 years. He worshiped and served at the North Bend Church of God for 45 years. He loved to help people inconspicuously. Fishing, hunting, growing flowers and family were his favorite past times.
John is survived by his wife, Lorna Jean De Shazer; his children, Terra, married to Win Muffett; and Doug, married to Tammy; his grandchildren, Emily, Megan, Austin, Maxson, Clayton, and Allie; his brothers, Paul and Mark De Shazer; and his sisters, Carol Dixon and Ruth Kutrakun.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Florence.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
