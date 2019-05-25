July 13, 1955 – May 15, 2019
A memorial service to celebrate the life of John Charles Dickens, 63, of North Bend, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Ave., with Pastor Israel Jurich of Faith Lutheran Church in North Bend officiating. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
John was born July 13, 1955 in Vancouver, Wash., to Paul Charles Dickens and Eldora Jean (Braack) Dickens. He passed away from injuries sustained in a log truck incident May 15, 2019 near Elkton.
John’s early years included Boy Scouts, when he won the Pinewood Derby; riding bulls at the Coos County Fair Rodeo, and getting thrown off; and 4-H, showing his prize heifer he won at the fair the previous year; as well as many adventures with his dad, brother, nephews and friends hunting and fishing, where he realized his passion. John’s hunting skills were renowned and nary a year went by without his contribution to the family freezer.
John was a volunteer fireman for the North Bay Rural Fire Protection District for many years and went on to Southwestern Oregon Community College for his EMT credentials. John drove a taxi for a while and his cab stories had everyone doubled over in tears laughing. Eventually, John returned to the job he enjoyed most, which was driving log truck. He worked at KOOS Trucking for a number of years and many times would be driving a “mule train” log truck. John was proud of his “mule train” log truck and educated all as to what a mule train was for and what it looked like. John was an excellent driver and frequently educated his family on the finer points to follow when on the road.
John also was a cancer survivor for a number of years. He also gave blood to the Red Cross whenever he could, so that he could make a difference.
John was a son, a friend, a brother and an uncle that was lost too soon and will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends forever. His bear hugs will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his mother, Eldora Dickens of North Bend; sisters, Elaine and Vicki; brother, Bruce Dickens, all of North Bend; his niece, Jessica and husband, Jason Muffett of Coos Bay; his niece, Roxana and husband, Mathew Wilson of North Bend; his niece, Vanessa and husband, Adam Masters of Klamath Falls; nephews, Korl Dickins and wife, Tiffany and Kelton Dickins; great-niece, Callista Muffett of Coos Bay; great-nephew, Joseph Wilson of North Bend; great-nephew, Zachary Masters of Klamath Falls; great-niece, Katherine Masters of Klamath Falls Kinley Dickins, Kiyannah Reed, Kiylei Reed and Keirra Reed; as well as aunts, Fay Pearson, Darlene Rose and Violet Stoner; and last but not least, 25 cousins, all of Washington state; and his good friend Dave Geist.
John was preceded in death by his father, Paul Dickens; and his hunting partner, Brian Shriver.
A donation of blood to the Red Cross, in John’s name, could be considered by anyone wishing to honor him in this way.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
