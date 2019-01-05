April 11, 1937 - Dec. 30, 2018
A funeral service will be held for John Carroll McNeil, 81 of North Bend, at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 11, at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. Coos Bay, OR 97420. A private burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Coos Bay, following the service.
John was born April 11, 1937 in North Bend, to John Henry McNeil and Dorothy Maybelle McNeil-Brotherton. He passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at home with his family by his side.
He grew up in North Bend and attended local schools. John served 8 years in the United States Army, stationed in South Korea and Germany. In September of 1971, John met Sylvia Marie Haynes, they wed in 1974 in Charleston, West Virginia. They were together for 47 years, living in 11 different states. John loved to travel.
John enjoyed various careers as a truck driver, district and regional sales manager for trucking companies, where he went on to own his own trucking business. Once he returned to the area, he was a commercial fisherman fishing off of his boats, the Sylvia Marie and the Sylvia Marie II. He then worked in auto sales for Verger and Nissan.
John loved playing golf, flying private planes out of North Bend, fishing, dancing and singing. He enjoyed socializing and was a member of the Elks.
John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, “Papa and John Papa”.
John is survived by his wife, Sylvia McNeil of North Bend; his children, Jeannie McNeil and Ron McNeil both of Coos Bay; grandsons, Joe Barton of Coos Bay, James Barton of Eugene, Jonathan Barton and his wife, Emily and their two children, his great-grandchildren Ava and Silas, all of North Bend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry McNeil and Dorothy Maybelle McNeil-Brotherton.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In