March 21, 1956 - April 29, 2019
On April 29, 2019 John Alexander Aldrich, of Coos Bay, passed away.
He had served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 20 years. He received many accommodations and awards, plus honors during his career.
He spent the last 15 years working as a first responder and security officer at The Mill Casino-Hotel and R.V. Park. He made many friends while working there. He loved joking and talking with all the guests and employees he met. He was an avid dog lover of all breeds, having many through out his life time.
John is survived by his wife, Trena Aldrich; daughters, Megan Michalski and Nicole Gonzales; stepdaughters, Trisha Bishop and Tiffany Lee; and 10 grandchildren whom he dearly loved.
He will be dearly missed.
