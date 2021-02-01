September 20, 1944 – January 21, 2021
At her request, no public services will be held for Joely Ann Griffiths, 76, of Coos Bay. Private remembrances will be held by her family.
Joely was born on September 20, 1944 in Minot, North Dakota to parents James McIntyre and Evelyn (Aarhus) McIntyre. She passed away peacefully on January 21, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Joely worked for Walmart Maintenance for over 22 years. She was a hard working woman and the people she worked with said they thought she was the toughest person in the building! Joe loved her family unconditionally…..she also loved to be outside gardening, fishing and working on projects at home. She was an amazing grandma and great-grandma. All of her little ones loved being with her.
Joe was feisty, and used to say “I aint got time for the BS!” Joely will forever be missed.
Joely is survived by her siblings, Alma Hibdon, Kathy Wilson and Kelly McIntyre; her children, Jori Thomas, Lori Teyler, Edward Thomas and Cory Thomas; her grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family members.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
