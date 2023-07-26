March 14, 1965 – July 22, 2023
Cremation rites have been held for Joel Kelly Fuller, 58, of Coos Bay under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary. Joel was born March 14, 1965 in Bandon, Oregon, the son of Ronald and Geraldine (Cox) Fuller. He passed away July 22, 2023 at his Coos Bay home.
Joel was raised and educated in Coquille and as a young teenager he mowed lawns for the elderly. He graduated from Coquille High School in 1983. He enjoyed sports, especially boxing and also worked as a lifeguard. He joined the Army “Airborne” where he continued boxing. After serving his country he began a career in construction and became a journeyman carpenter. He was a builder and a creator long after the workday ended.
Joel was full of humor (always) and he never really grew up, nor did he want to. He liked to fly his drones and airplanes, loved bunny rabbits and was often seen with one. He enjoyed painting, photography, and many other arts. He loved the out of doors and going camping, rock climbing, kite surfing and enjoying life.
He is survived by his wife, Joni Fuller; his father, Ron and mother, Geraldine; his sisters, Kris and Ginger; brother, Nick; children, Eddie, Nathan, Veronica, Brittney, Mason, and Karli; several grandchildren; and a host of friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
