Joel David Baumgartner
February 10, 1955 - December 1, 2019
Joel David Baumgartner, 64, of Alaksa, passed away in Coos Bay on Dec. 1, 2019 after a vehicle accident.
Joel is survived by his beloved mother, Sarah Baumgartner of Coos Bay; siblings, Lucy Looper of Wyoming, Phyllis (Michael) Scott of Juneau, Alaska, James (Linda) Baumgartner of Juneau, and John (DeeDee) Baumgartner of Texas; his nieces and nephews. Joel is preceded in death by his sister, Ann Rosen.
Joel was born Feb. 10, 1955 in Milwaukee Wis., the eldest of six children. In 1964, the Baumgartner family moved to Juneau, Alaska where Joel grew up and attended local schools. Joel moved to Coos Bay in 2009 to help care for his elderly parents.
Joel attended vocational school in Seward, Alaska and worked in the seafood, automotive, construction and food service industries around Alaska and the Pacific Northwest.
At an early age, Joel showed an aptitude with auto mechanics and loved tinkering with his toys. He loved animals, fishing adventures, classic rock music, spending time outdoors, visiting friends and acquaintances and travelling.
No services are presently scheduled.
