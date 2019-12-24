Joe Richard Steele
April 23, 1930 – December 20, 2019
Funeral Services for Joe Steele, 89, of Coquille, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Myrtle Point Chapel, 404 7th St.
Viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Joe was born on April 23, 1930 in Marionville, Mo. to William and Goldie (Howard) Steele. He died peacefully Dec. 20, 2019 in Coos Bay.
He moved to Coquille in 1948. He worked at Coquille Plywood and then Roseburg Forest Products for 38 years, retiring in 1992. In the 1950s when Coquille was raising money for a new swimming pool, there were boxing matches held and Joe was very active in those matches.
He was a dedicated father and he loved camping, hunting, fishing, working in his yard, riding his lawn mower and spending time with his grandchildren.
Joe is survived by his former wife, Clirca Miller; daughters, Linda Kersey and Debbie Heller; son, Gary Steele; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Billy Joe Steele.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
