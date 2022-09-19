September 10, 1950 – September 13, 2022
Joe Eddy Burch, 72, of Coos Bay, Oregon, passed away on September 13, 2022, while holding the hand of his wife and love of his life, Kayte. Joe was born in Mesa, Arizona on September 10, 1950, and moved to Coos County with his family as a teenager.
Although raised in Arizona, Joe was a true Oregonian. He loved Coos Bay, its people, and mostly, the land. He worked in the fishing, timber and reforestation industries for most of his life. To walk the woods with Joe was a gift. His knowledge of local forests, their flora, and wild mushrooms was unparalleled, and his passion for them was contagious.
Joe was loved. Not just by his family, but by nearly everyone he met. Joe greeted everyone with a big, warm smile, earning him the moniker “Smilin’ Joe.” Joe’s smile, like everything about him, was genuine. He saw the best in people and was always available to lend a hand when needed. He was generous, kind, and joyful.
Joe’s greatest love was his wife, Kayte. They met in 1989 in Charleston. Kayte waited tables at the Basin Café where Joe would eat after working as an offshore fisherman. It was love at first sight. They married in 1992 and lived side by side for 33 years.
Joe was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by Kayte; their sons, Jacob, Jason and Justin; and grandchildren, Gavin, Lillian, Jamin and Brandon. He is also survived by his sons from his first marriage, Joey, Jeremy and their families; his sisters, Cindy, Deb, Judy, Pam, Rebecca and Sherry; many wonderful nephews, nieces and cousins; and an incredible caregiver, Amber, who worked with Kayte and Jake to make Joe’s final days happier and more comfortable.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Jack; and his brothers, Jack, Bobby and Ralph.
At Joe’s request there will be no formal service this year. The family is planning a celebration of life to take place on what would have been his 73rd birthday in 2023.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In