Jan. 25, 1938 - Oct. 28, 2018
Joe D. Thomas passed away Oct. 28, 2018, following a stroke he suffered in 2014.
Born Jan. 25, 1938 in Somerville Texas, he has been a resident of Bandon since early 2010. Joe and his wife, Karen, were long-time residents of SW Portland and Beaverton. They owned Thomas Tax & Associated Services in Beaverton before retiring in 2007.
Joe is survived by his wife of 59 years, Karen; daughters, Holly Black of Winchester, Cecilia Hay of Grants Pass, Sarah Bloom of Philadelphia, Penn., and Camille Quinn of Bandon; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any remembrance be directed to the Country Meadows Adult Care Center in Bandon.
