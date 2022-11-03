May 26, 1960 – October 30, 2022
Jody McCaffree, 62, of North Bend, Oregon was born May 26, 1960 in North Bend to Roy and Betty Osier (Neitch). Jody passed away peacefully at home October 30, 2022, due to complications from ovarian cancer.
Jody grew up in North Bend and attended North Bend Schools where she graduated from North Bend High School in 1978, with honors, and is listed in the book of Oregon Scholars. In 1980 she met her husband, Bill McCaffree and they were married May 2, 1981. Jody continued her education at SWOCC taking accounting and business-related classes where she maintained a 4.0 GPA. Jody then worked for the Benjamin Franklin Savings & Loan Association, at the Pony Village Mall, where First Interstate Bank is today. When Ken Ware Chevrolet Opened in North Bend in 1984, Jody left the bank and worked for Ken Ware as a cashier/accounts receivable/warranty clerk. She then left Ken Ware in 1986 to take a job as an accounting clerk with the State of Oregon Judicial Department, Coos County Courts. Jody worked for the State Courts until June of 1990 and took a leave of absence when her daughter, Mandy was born.
Jody then dedicated her time to raising her daughter but found her passion was in activism for various topics of controversy. In the early 90’s Jody became involved in a newly proposed educational system called “Outcome Based Education” which she researched and spoke out against. After her time with the Outcome Based Education system, Jody started researching women’s hormone replacement therapies when her mother developed cancerous lesions that she suspected came from hormone replacement therapy medication. Jody spent hours researching information and collaborating with various specialist where she started having free public meetings with experts like Dr. Jonathan Wright from the Tahoma Clinic in Washington. She helped hundreds of women gain knowledge about various treatments for hormone imbalance and menopause symptom relief through her efforts.
One of Jody’s greatest activism achievements started in May of 2004 when she heard about the proposal to build an export Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal on the North Spit. The project presented multiple concerns and that’s when Jody’s research began. She networked with hundreds of people in various professions, researched laws and regulations and logged thousands of hours studying the project’s proposal and its potential hazardous effects to the environment and the community. She founded the group Citizens Against LNG which later became Citizens for Renewables and was continuously consulted by professors, attorneys, landowners, business owners and environmental agencies for her knowledge of the project and the laws and regulations pertaining to it. She submitted thousands of pages of research, comments, and documentation to the State of Oregon and federal regulatory agencies to prove that laws were being broken by the proposed project. She spent sixteen years as an unpaid volunteer fighting for the rights of those negatively impacted by the project. Thanks to her efforts, the Jordan Cove Energy Project and the LNG terminal plans have been denied for the last time and the project is now officially terminated.
Jody was a tenacious fighter that founded her passion for activism purely on integrity. Jody always presented the facts, told the truth, followed the law, believed in standing up for the “little guy” and doing the right thing. Her dedication and passion to stand up for the things she believed in will forever remain unmatched.
Jody was a strong Christian woman who knew the Word and practiced Christian principles in all areas of her life. She believed in being kind and compassionate and loved to help people. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Jody was preceded in death by her father, Roy in 2011 and her mother, Betty in 2021.
Jody is survived by her husband of 41 years, Bill McCaffree of North Bend; daughter, Mandy McCaffree and fiancé, Dustin Audirsch of Coos Bay; brothers, David & Kenneth Osier of North Bend; brother-in-law and wife, John and Annemie McCaffree of Albany, OR; nephew, Andy McCaffree of Coos Bay; sisters-in-law, Merrianne (McCaffree) Montgomery of Nampa, Idaho and Marsha (McCaffree) Little of Meriden, CT; aunt, Ruth Cope of Corona, CA; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.
A public visitation will be held on November 17, 2022 from 1 pm-6 pm and on November 18, 2022 from 10 am-1 pm at North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Ave. in North Bend, OR.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm on November 19,, 2022, at the North Bend Community Center at 2222 Broadway Ave North Bend, OR.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In