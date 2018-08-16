Aug. 23, 1931 - July 30, 2018
For more than 86 wonderful years Joanne Poage made this world a better place. She touched the hearts of everyone she met and brightened their lives through her smile and laughter.
Joanne was born Aug. 23, 1931 in Tacoma, Wash. She died July 30, 2018 at OHSU in Portland.
In the summer of 1953, she graduated from the College of Puget Sound with a bachelors in education. Promptly after graduation she married the love of her life, Donald "Don" E. Poage, who at the time was attending the University of Washington Medical School. Together they shared 65 years of unconditional love.
Joanne taught kindergarten and first grade for the first several years of their marriage while Don completed medical school and a surgical internship in San Francisco, Calif. She spent the first ten years of their marriage crisscrossing the United States with Don while he completed his medical training and service with the U.S. Public Health Service. This included moves to Bethel, Alaska; Staten Island, N.Y.; Gallup, New Mexico while Don worked in Fort Defiance, Ariz.; Sitka, Alaska; and Savannah, Georgia. All the while, finding life and travel to be an endless adventure and having three children along the way Richard, Robert and Dona Jo.
In 1963, the family settled in Coos Bay, where Don joined the Bay Clinic as a general surgeon, later going into a private practice. Joanne took care of their three small children while immersing herself in the community. Busy being a loving mother and wife, she still found time to be involved in many local activities and volunteer projects and/or groups including but not limited to, the Bay Area Hospital Auxiliary, the PTA, the election board, community concerts, and PEO holding various offices including president. One of her favorites was being an active member of her bowling team for more than 40 years, well into her 80's.
Joanne found the good in everyone and everything. She loved music, animals, and most importantly her family. She had a magical green thumb and the gift of "gab". She never met a stranger she wouldn't/didn't talk to. Joanne will be missed more than words could ever express.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Donald; her three children and their spouses, Richard and Diane, Robert and Peanut, Dona Jo and Victor Scarpone; and her grandchildren, Sammy, Robert and Taylor, Joshua, Melissa, Rochelle, and Nicholas.
The family would also like to give a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the OHSU Knight Cardiovascular Institute ICU for the loving and compassionate care they provided to Joanne during her last few days. The family will always be eternally grateful.
At the request of Joanne, there will be no memorial service.
P.S. You were the best mom ever and dad always said "he was the luckiest man alive." We hope you can hear the music again.
