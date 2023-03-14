On March 3, 2023, JoAnn Owens got her wings and went to walk with the angels. She was 75 years old. Born in Dallas, Oregon to Henrietta and Benny Cox.
JoAnn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
JoAnn is survived by daughter, Peggy; grandchildren, Christopher and Danielle; great grandchildren, August, Antonio, Loki, Brittney, TJ, Daisy and James; brother, Fred; sisters, Gerri and Sandra.
JoAnn was proceeded in death by her children, James, Johnathan, Bobbie, and baby Owens; great grandson, James; and her brother, Jimmy.
Joann will be interned at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bandon, Oregon with her sons. Her celebration of life is yet to be determined but will be held at the VFW hall in Bandon this spring.
