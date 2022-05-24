August 23, 1935 – May 2, 2022
JoAnn (Blanchard) Pollock passed away quietly at home in Florence, Oregon, the morning of Monday, May 2, 2022. She was 86 years old. JoAnn was born in Corvallis, Oregon on August 23, 1935.
JoAnn was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Barnett “Barney” Alexander Pollock. Barney passed away May 11, 2018 in Florence. He was born June 25, 1928, in Lebanon, Oregon. Barney and JoAnn met in Eureka, California and were married on June 28, 1956. They lived in California until 1966 when they returned to the Oregon Coast to live in the Coos Bay area where Barney worked for Weyerhaeuser until he retired in 1990. After his retirement, Barney and JoAnn traveled for several years all over the United States camping in their travel trailer. They settled down in Florence where they worked as camp hosts at NACO and Odd Fellows Park.
Although Barney and JoAnn never had any children of their own, they were extremely close to and became “Aunt JoJo” and “Uncle Barney” to Robert and William Cline, the twin children of Susan Hall (formerly Cline) and Chase Cline. “JoJo” was a constant companion to Susan and an immense help in raising the twins. It was her “nephew” Robert that cared for JoAnn over the past few years of her life and was with her during her final days. She will be remembered for her love of shopping, Saturday night Bingo, her wonderful sense of humor, and her great love of animals. She will be missed by the many people whose lives she touched.
JoAnn will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Florence. Donations can be made in her honor to the Oregon Coast Humane Society in Florence, Oregon, or to your local animal shelter.
