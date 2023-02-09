December 22, 1935 - January 30, 2023
Our sweet mother Joan “Joanie” Marie Wofford sadly passed away on January 30, 2023, at the age of 87.
Born to Orville E. Clark and Charsy Faye Clark (Bartlett) of Anderson, Missouri. Mom graduated from Anderson High School in 1952. She was involved with many activities during her high school days including volleyball, track, band and basketball. She entered the workforce shortly after graduation, working in a small grocery store in Anderson, before moving to Oklahoma, where she met Harvey Wofford in June 1957 and they married 6 months later. December 5, 2022 would have marked their 65th wedding anniversary.
Mom cared for and supported our dad throughout his career. Each of us kids were born in different states. Mom and Dad were constantly on the move before settling down in Oregon. In the summer of 1976 they moved to Coquille. She was a stay-at-home mom until taking a job with Coquille School District as a custodian and retiring in 1993.
Mom was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She cared deeply for her family, and was a central figure in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Mom was a woman of faith and a true Christian. A self-taught piano player, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, spending time with her family and baking pies. Mom was a member of the Coquille Fraternal Order of Eagles and bowling league.
Mom is survived by her children: son, Tim Wofford (Cynthia) of Coos Bay; son, Charles Wofford (Ramona) of Arlington, Texas; son, Anthony Wofford (Veronica) of Morton, Washington; and daughter, Jena Gardner of Coquille. Her grandchildren, Timothy Wofford of Sheridan, Shawn Wofford of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Lauren Wofford of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Sonja Delarosa of Coos Bay, Ryan Wofford of Tacoma, Washington, Ashley Wofford of Chehalis, Washington, Garrett Gardner and Reggie Gardner of Coquille; along with 8 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Wofford of Coquille; sisters, Doris Dye and Mary Lou Wood; twin sister, JoAnne “Annie” Bergen; brother, Jim Clark; and her parents, Orville Clark and Charsy Clark (Bartlett).
Mom spent years supporting ASPCA, FOCCAS and many other organizations helping animals in need. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to your local animal shelter.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date and time. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
An angel lived among us, a gift from God above.
She showered us with kindness and shared with us her love.
She cherished every moment with the man who was her life; walking hand in hand together, facing life with all its strife.
She loved her children dearly, each one a different way, nestled close within her heart.
Though, now, she’s far away. She’s gone to live with Jesus.
But, she’s here with us, today, smiling down on every one of us, and telling us she’s O.K.
