Joan L. Gradt
March 20, 1943 - March 25, 2020
Joan L. Gradt, age 77, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on March 25, 2020, eight years to the day of the passing of her husband David G. Gradt. Joan was born March 20, 1943 in Seattle, Wash., to George R. and Marian E. Coleman. The family moved to Portland, Ore., in 1953.
Joan graduated from Wilson High School in Portland and later received a BS degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Joan met her husband, David G. Gradt, while spending her summers in Long Beach, Wash. They were married while he was in the army in 1964. After his service, they settled in Eugene, where she worked as a dispatcher for Eugene Police Department and her husband was a Bi-Mart manager.
They relocated to Bandon in 1969, when her husband was transferred to the new North Bend Bi-Mart. Joan worked as a legal secretary in the Coos County District Attorney’s office. In 1970, she and her husband opened Edgewater Department Store in Bandon and later bought a cranberry farm, where they raised their two sons. Joan helped on the farm and also sold real estate. She became a broker and continued in real estate until 2002, when she and her husband decided to move to Roseburg.
Joan worked as a legal secretary until 2006, when she retired, so she and her husband could enjoy time together. For many years in Bandon, Joan and her husband were heavily involved in Boy Scouts and the Gradt family was named Scout Family of the Year in 1990. Both of their sons attained the rank of Eagle Scout. They were involved with local high school activities and Joan was an officer in the PTSA in Bandon. She also was a life member of ESA, a national philanthropic sorority. In Roseburg, Joan became an avid gardener. She also enjoyed free-lance writing and poetry. She loved to knit. She collected Christmas things and found great pleasure in putting out her villages and Santas each year, making the house festive at Christmas time.
Joan was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. Survivors include her two sons, David M. and Jaime L. Gradt of Rice, Wash. and Douglas J. and Sarah L. Gradt of Edmonds, Wash.; brother, Jerold and Patty Coleman of Aloha, Ore.; grandsons, Callan J. Gradt and David F. Gradt; granddaughter, Jaiden Nichols; nephew, Mark Coleman; and niece, Karen Coleman.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, David G. Gradt, and her parents. Private interment will be held at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Ore. A celebration of life will be held at a later date that is still to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Boy Scouts of America, in your local area.
