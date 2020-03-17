Joan K. Daniels
June 14, 1932 – March 6, 2020
A Memorial Service will be held for Joan K. Daniels, 87, of Coos Bay, at a later date. A family interment service was held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary.
Joan was born June 14, 1932 to Andrew and Edna Klith in Rogue River, Oregon. She went to be home with the lord on March 6, 2020 at the age of 87.
Joan graduated from Rogue River High School at the age of 16. Joan married Elbert O. Price on Aug. 12, 1954. They moved to Coos Bay in 1960.
Joan started Joan Price Custom Made Draperies and retired in 1994. She was involved in the Fuchsia Society, Rose Society and the local china painting club.
She started China Painting in 1986. She was featured in seven China Painter magazines and had pieces on exhibit at the WOCP Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla. Joan was inducted into the China Painters Hall of Fame.
In 1989, Joan married Ray Daniels. In 2004, Joan co-founded Pelican Harbor Food Bank. The food bank continues to help the community.
Joan was a long time faithful member of the Church of God in North Bend. Joan loved the lord. Anyone who asked her how she was doing she would say "I am blessed."
Joan is survived by her children, Allen Price, KC Roach, and TR Price; eight grandchildren, Zack Price, Ally Price, Michelle Muth, Michael Price, Tabitha Price, Jessica Roach, Todd Roach, and Brittney Horner; and six great grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by her mom, Edna Anderson; husband, Elbert O Price; second husband, Ray Daniels; sister, Geri Rescorla; son, EJ Price; and brothers, Andy Klith and Frank Klith.
Contributions in Joan’s memory may be made to the Pelican Harbor Food Bank at P.O. Box 3193, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
