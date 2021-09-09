June 14, 1932 – March 6, 2020
A Memorial Service will be held for Joan K. Daniels, 87, of Coos Bay, on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Family Life Center Church of God, 1067 Newmark North Bend, Oregon. Interment was at Ocean View Memory Gardens under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary.
Joan was born June 14, 1932 to Andrew and Edna Klith in Rogue River, Oregon. She went to be home with the Lord on March 6, 2020.
Joan graduated from Rogue River High School as Valedictorian at the age of 16. Joan married Elbert O. Price on August 12, 1954. They moved to Coos Bay in 1960.
Joan started Joan Price Custom Made Draperies in 1964 and retired in 1994. She was involved in the Fuchsia Society, Rose Society and the local china painting club.
She started China Painting in 1986. Her hand painted china was featured in 7 China Painter magazines. She also had pieces on exhibit at the World of China Painters Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Joan was inducted into the China Painters Hall of Fame.
In 1989, Joan married Ray Daniels.
In 2004, Joan co-founded Pelican Harbor Food Bank. The food bank continues to help the community.
Joan was a long-time faithful member of the Family Life Center Church of God in North Bend. Joan loved the Lord. Anyone who asked her how she was doing she would say “I am blessed.”
Joan is survived by her children, Allen Price, KC Roach, TR Price; 8 grandchildren, Zack Price, Ally Price, Michelle Muth, Michael Price, Tabitha Price, Jessica Roach, Todd Roach, Brittney Horner; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Marie Jones; half-brother, Larry Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her mom, Edna Anderson; husband, Elbert O Price; second husband, Ray Daniels; sister, Geri Rescorla; son, EJ Price; brothers, Andy Klith and Frank Klith.
Contributions in Joan’s memory may be made to the Pelican Harbor Food Bank at P.O. Box 3193, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420.
