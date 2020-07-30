Joan "Joanie" Glover Franklin

January 22, 1935 – July 20, 2020
Surrounded by loved ones, Joanie Franklin, 85, passed away July 20, 2020 at her home in Salem, Oregon.
She was born on January 22, 1935 in Baltimore, Maryland to Mary Alice Glover Pait and Raymond Seldon Pait, Sr. Joanie was the fourth of nine children. She grew up in Bladenboro, North Carolina and graduated from Bladenboro High School in 1952. She married Olen Leon Hester later that year and they had two daughters, Mary Jo and Mona. They later divorced and Joanie married Ronald Carl Franklin. She and Ron were married for 25 years and they had four daughters, Robin, Rhonda, Rochelle, and Melanie.
Joanie will be remembered by those who knew her as a loving and generous person. She loved singing karaoke, bowling, dancing, telling jokes, playing cards and Kismet. She also loved working crossword puzzles and playing along with television trivia games like Jeopardy and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.
During her years as a stay-at-home mom, she proved her skills as a talented seamstress, often sewing her daughters' clothing and very often sewing for others. She will always be remembered for the many costumes she created for herself and her six children for Halloween and their other various activities such as singing groups, dance ensembles and baton contests.
After her children left home, she worked for many years as a waitress and a bartender. She was known and loved by many. She always greeted her customers with a smile and very often told a joke or two. She loved to laugh and enjoyed being the life of the party.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Joyce; brothers, Richard, Bennie and Seldon.
Joanie is survived by her sisters, Doris, Shirley, Alice and Dixie - all of North Carolina; her daughters; Mary Jo Jensen, Mona Franklin, Robin Franklin, Rhonda Hebert, Rochelle Novak and Melanie Franklin. She also had 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Celebrations of the Life for our beloved Joanie will be held in the coming months in Coos Bay, Oregon as well as Bladenboro, North Carolina. Dates and details will be posted on her Facebook page.
