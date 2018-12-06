December 15, 1944 – November 29, 2018
A funeral service will be held for Joan G. Rodman, 73, of Coos Bay, Saturday, Dec. 8 at 1:00 p.m. at the Landmark United Pentecostal Church, 777 Florida Avenue in North Bend, with Pastor Kevin Goodwin presiding.
Joan was born on Dec. 15, 1944 in Muncie, Indiana to Herbert Pyles and Dovie (Hodge) Pyles. She passed away peacefully at her home in Coos Bay on Nov. 29, 2018 with her three children at her side.
Joan found her lifelong partner and husband, David Allon Rodman at a young age, and they were married in Farmland, Ind. on Aug. 8, 1962. They were blessed with three children, Laura, Jami and Jeff. Joan had an amazing ability to show pre-meditated love. This was a conscience, fruitful decision on her part. From collecting tear-stained tissue from her eyes, to God’s bottle, to penning endless amounts of personal cards that knew how to touch and minister to others needs. This quiet, sweet, virtuous woman never knew her value, yet gave herself anyway. Of all the fruits that she wore, Love, Gentleness and Meekness perhaps were revealed the brightest. Joan was adored by her children and grandchildren, always having something kind to give and beautiful to share. She brought joy: joy from her countenance, joy from her perseverance, and joy from her quiet, sweet, Hoosier demeanor.
Joan is survived by her three children; son, Jeff Rodman with grandchildren Jakob, Hannah, Aidan, daughter, Jami Rodman, and daughter, Laura Holebrook with grandchildren Kristina, Kelly, and Kaitlin, and great grandchild JT; brother, Leroy Pyles and sister, Mary Kinder.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Dovie Pyles; sister, Christine; brothers, Junior, Charles, Louie, Dailey and Danny; and her ever-faithful, God-given husband, David A. Rodman.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Memorial contributions may be sent to Landmark Church ie: Mother’s Memorial, 777 Florida Avenue, North Bend, OR 97459. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
