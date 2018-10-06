Aug. 18, 2018 - Oct. 1, 2018
Jimmie C. McDaniel Jr., 48, passed away Oct. 1, 2018, in Bandon. A gathering of family and friends will be held in his honor, Thursday, Oct. 4, in Bandon and a memorial service will be held Oct. 13, in Strathmore, Calif.
Jimmie Charles McDaniel Jr. was born Aug. 18, 1970 in Lindsay, Calif., to Jim and Sarana McDaniel. Jimmie lived in the Plainview area as a child and attended Sunnyside Elementary and Strathmore High School. Jimmie attended Strathmore High and Monache High School from 1984 to 1988. Jimmie married the love of his life, Patsy Byrum, March 25, 1989. Jimmie worked at various maintenance and mechanic shops before spending 22 years at Kraft Foods in Tulare. In 2018, Jimmie and his family constructed a home and relocated to Bandon. He began working at Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. in the summer of 2018.
Jim was a classic auto restoration enthusiast, welder and metal fabricator, priding himself on building and restoring cars and trucks for family and friends. One of Jimmie’s greatest sources of pride was the trucks that he built for, and alongside of, his sons. Upon moving to Oregon, Jimmie founded McDaniel and Sons, a welding and customs business in honor of his late father, Jim C. McDaniel Sr.
Jimmie valued family time, barbecuing, and working on various projects, often finding a way to make them coincide. He loved to make people laugh and his sense of humor brightened any room he found himself in.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Sarana; his maternal grandparents, Bill and Kathy Sowers; and his paternal grandparents, Jerry and Francis McDaniel.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy McDaniel of Bandon; his sons, Cody and Dakota McDaniel of Bandon; his brother, Steven McDaniel of Taft, Calif.; his aunt, Fran Yoshida of Visalia, Calif., and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jimmie’s memorial service will be hosted by the United Pentecostal Church of Strathmore is located at 23085 Ave. 194, Strathmore, CA 93267. It is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am.
