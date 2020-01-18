Jill Diane Hicks
May 22, 1964 - December 15, 2019
*In Loving Memory and Honor of Jill Diane Hicks*
*A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. June 13, 2020 at Shore Acres State Park, in Coos Bay, Ore.*
We write this with a very heavy heart to share with loved ones of the passing of Jill Diane Hicks on Dec. 15, 2019 at the young age of 55 years old. Born on May 22, 1964 in Coos Bay, Ore. Jill was with her loving family in her home in Lebanon, Ore., while her family ensured that she was very well taken care of, comfortable and at peace in her last days of battling cancer. Despite how hard she fought and her consistent positivity and hope during this difficult process, the Cancer was too far in progression and unfortunately ultimately took her from us way too soon.
Jill, sadly leaves behind her cherished father, Kenneth Fredrickson; her loving and dedicated husband, David Hicks; her devoted children, Terri Alexander, Nicole Sevilla, and Christopher Alexander, who she went above and beyond for on a regular basis; her loving sister, Tamara Estabrook; and the 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild that meant everything to her, that Jill was blessed with!
Jill also leaves behind many other family members and friends who hold her very close to their heart. Jill will forever be remembered for her strength, unconditional love and selfless acts of kindness to those she loved and often, even strangers, or acquaintances; like volunteering for CASA through DHS to help children. She often helped her real estate clients with difficult jobs at their homes (just out of the pure kindness of her heart). She was always helping others in any way she could, especially when it came to her Keller Williams Family, who provided support to her throughout her work there and during these last few difficult months. She recommended local businesses from her BNI Associates in Albany, Ore., in order to bring them business. She truly believed in each and every one of the people she recommended! She touched the lives of so many in such a positive way! She will be dearly missed by so many. Her family, her community and friends that valued her time, her positive energy and the laughter she brought everywhere she went.
Jill was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Fredrickson; her sister, Cheryl Kankkonen; and her brother, Terry Fredrickson.
