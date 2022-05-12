Jessy Sutton

February 1, 1940 – April 11, 2022
Jessy Passed away on April 11, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born in Kellyville, Oklahoma, to Ernest and Clara (Vaughan) Sutton.
Jessy joined the Army on March 30, 1962, where he received medals for Marksman (Rifle) and Good Conduct with 1 loop. He was honorably discharged on March 29, 1968. He worked for Weyerhaeuser as a logger and Heavy-duty diesel Mechanic until he retired.
Jessy married Bernice G. Gibbs on April 17, 1965 in North Bend, Oregon. They have two daughters, Sylvia Reiten and Jessie Fuhrer. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Jessy enjoyed making things in his woodshop. He was very talented he could look at a picture and make anything he wanted. He made cabinets, toys, hutches, ornaments, cradles and hope chests. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, metal detecting, panning for gold and walking on the beach.
Jessy was the most loving, caring, thoughtful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother and uncle. He will forever be loved and missed by all of us.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice Sutton; daughters, Sylvia Reiten and Jessie Fuhrer; grandchildren, Nick Reiten, Marissa Isaak, Alicia Talley, Abrian Reiten; great grandkids, Austin, Lexi, Coral, Skyler, Camryn, Seth, Autumn, Wyatt, Easton, Caden, Scarlet; and his brother, Tom. He has several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Ernest Sutton; mother, Clara Sutton; sisters, Patsy, Shirley and Barbara; and brother, Raymond.
Graveside service will be at 11:00 am June 11, 2022 at Sun Rise Cemetery, 71222 Sawtooth Rd. Wasco, Oregon. Celebration of life will follow at the Wasco Event Center, 903 Barnett St. Wasco, Oregon
