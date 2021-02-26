June 9, 1924 – February 21, 2021
Jessie Marie (Burg) Hall went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 96 on Sunday, February 21, 2021 from complications due to Congestive Heart Failure. She was born June 9, 1924 to Axel William and Margaret Ann (Rainbow) Burg in Lake View, Iowa.
She lived in Lake View, Iowa with her family until her dad Axel took a job at the GP Mill in Coquille in 1940. She began attending Coquille High School and worked at Dockery’s Ice Cream Parlor (later changed to White Cottage Ice Cream). While working at Dockery’s she met George C. “Pete” Little Jr. whom she married. Pete was from Birmingham, Alabama and was working at a CCC camp near Fairview. In 1942 they had a son George W. “Bill” Little. Around 1943 they moved back to Pete’s hometown, Birmingham, where Pete worked in a coal mine and Marie was a homemaker. After a year in Birmingham, Marie was needed back in Coquille to help her mother tend to her ailing father who passed in 1944. Pete did not want to move back to Coquille so they divorced in 1946.
Back in Coquille, Marie met Jack Hanley Hall. Jack had come out from Montana to work at the GP Mill in Coquille. Jack and Marie were married in February, 1947. In November, 1947 Marie gave birth to her second son and last child, Roger. In 1971 Jack transferred to the GP Mill in St. Stevens, South Carolina. In South Carolina Marie was a homemaker. Jack and Marie moved back to Oregon in 1981 and resided on Catching Creek across the field from Bill (Marie’s first son) and Kathy Little for the rest of their lives.
Marie had a positive outlook on life and loved all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She loved to crochet and crocheted hundreds of Afghans, dish rags and dish scrubbies which her family and friends have thoroughly enjoyed. She also loved playing Bingo. Marie was an active member of the Catching Creek Friendly Neighbors Club as well as a member (since 1960) of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2196 in Coquille.
Marie is survived by her son, Roger Hall of Catching Creek; daughter-In-Law, Katherine Little of Catching Creek; nephew, John Burg of Washington; niece, Susan St. Claire of Newton, Iowa; niece, Rheo Margaret Wheeler of Roseburg, Oregon; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hall; her son, George “Bill” Little; her brother, Bill Burg; and her parents, Axel and Margaret (Rainbow) Burg.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catching Creek Friendly Neighbors Club c/o Kathy Little 90669 Catching Creek Ln, Myrtle Point, OR 97458 or to the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2196 Coquille, 581 N. Alder St., Coquille, OR 97423.
