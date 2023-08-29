Jessica Marie Lindeman Service Notice

Services for Jessica Marie Lindeman will be held in Woodburn at the Belle Passi Cemetery at 2 pm on September 5, 2023.

Jessica Marie Lindeman, née Wininger, was born July 11, 1979 in Eugene, Oregon. She was the daughter of Valerie Lake and Robert Wininger.

Jessica grew up in Reedsport where she made most of her lifelong friendships. She leaves behind daughters, Jenna and Morgan; a son; and the many people whose lives she made better for having her in them.

