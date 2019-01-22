Aug. 19, 1984 - Jan. 12, 2019
A service will be held for Jesse Pullen, 34, of Coos Bay, at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, in the Old Town Marketplace Farmer’s Market in Bandon. After the service, we encourage people to stay and join the memorial and share their funny stories. Jesse died suddenly Jan. 12, 2019, at his home due, to ongoing medical problems.
Jesse was born Aug. 19, 1984, in Coos Bay, to his thrilled parents and his somewhat skeptical older sister. Never one to sit still, Jesse found himself in dirt with Tonka trucks, forever building, taking apart and trying to reassemble. Introduced at an early age to one of his greatest loves – the outdoors. He learned to hunt and fish. Many trips were to follow with his Dad and his adored grandfather, Bill Pullen. In high school, Jesse balanced that love with his passion for sports, playing varsity football all four years also taking up wrestling, track and basketball. He then continued on to College football and Semi Pro football.
After high school, Jesse worked with A C Construction. During this time, he met the girl he would eventually ask to marry him. He then joined Billeter Marine. He ended up rising to become a partner through his hard work and dedication to the company. Often spending more time on the road than he did at home in his determination to get the job done. He continued to make time to hunt and fish at every opportunity. He also took on the role of godfather to his beloved niece Ceana, and could often be found bragging about her gymnastics and making plans to keep any future boyfriends in line.
Jesse’s heart was as big as all outdoors, as his Mama often told him. For most, there was nothing he wouldn’t do. His loyalty – to family, to friends, to his company – knew no bounds, and we all are changed for having been loved by him. In honor of that, and of Jesse, the family would like those who come to his service to bring their own happy and/or funny remembrances of the man we all loved so very much.
He is survived by his fiance and partner of 13 years, Sara Breckon, and their cherished daughter, Makenzie; parents, Joan and Kenny Lovell and Reg Pullen; siblings, Beth Cummings, her husband, Phil, and Jordan Pullen; his grandmothers, Mary Wilson and Rose Pullen; aunts and uncles, Gary and Terri Pullen, and Sher and O.J. Sutherland; cousins, Nikki, Chelsea and Ryan; niece and nephew, Liam and Ceana Cummings.
Jesse was preceded in death by grandfathers, Bill Pullen and Bob Wilson; and his cousin, William Pullen.
