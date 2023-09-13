April 18, 1955 - August 26, 2023
A memorial service for Jerry Wayne Hill, 68, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay, with Pastor Mark Schiro, officiating.
Jerry was born April 18, 1955 in Coos Bay. He was the son of Robert and Wanda (Green) Hill. He passed away August 26, 2023 in Portland.
Jerry attended Marshfield High School, class of 1973. After attending a year at SWOCC, Jerry went on to graduate from Heavy Equipment Operator School.
He grew up in the Libby Red Dike area, the eldest of four boys. The boys grew up outdoors; fishing, hunting, camping and dirt bike riding; always keeping mom on her toes. He held various jobs as a young man.
Before becoming a registered longshoreman, Jerry was a member of the 701 Operating Engineers Union, working for several companies over the years. Jerry was a casual longshoreman, Local 12, until becoming longshoreman with Local 8 in Portland. Jerry moved home to Coos Bay to stay with his mother after a back injury for the past 7 years. He retired in 2017.
Jerry loved fishing and telling the stories of fishing, hunting and camping with his children and grandchildren, as well as with good friend, Larry Hughes. Jerry will be missed on hunting and fishing trips with his son and daughter, Adam and Amanda.
He is survived by his son, Adam (Michelle) Hill; daughter, Amanda Hill; mother, Wanda Hill; brothers, James Hill, Jeff (Shaunne) Hill and Jay (Mindy) Hill; grandchildren, Ashlee Dillon) Skillings, Max Cole, Ryan (Sierra) Hill, Zara Hill, Lydia Trupp and Jayden Trupp; great grandchildren, Emmalee, Hayden and Waylyn Brookbank, Zoey and Dean Skillings.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Robert Kenneth Hill; niece, Natalie Hill; and granddaughter, Cheyenne Brookbank.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
