August 21, 1970 - March 7, 2021
A celebration of life for Jerry Waialae, 50, of Hawaii, formerly of Coos Bay, will be held at 12:30 pm, Saturday, March 27 at Plumeria Farm, 85-538 Waianae Valley Road, Waianae, Hawaii 96792, with a visitation starting at 11:30 am.
Jerry was born August 21, 1970 and grew up in Coos Bay. He passed away March 7, 2021 in Hawaii.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Marilyn; parents, Connie and Manuel Albisu of Coos Bay; brothers, Robert Waialae of Los Angles, Bubba Waialae of Honolulu; children, Jana Waialae, Jim Waialae, Jazmyn Waialae Williams, Makeala Hackett Mariyah Waialae, Madysen Waialae; grandchildren, Kaia Kaeha, Kekaimalu Kaeha, Jaylah Kaeha, Jaxson Kaeha, Ameera Hacket, Avayah Hackette, Aylah Hackett.
Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
