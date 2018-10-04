Nov. 21, 1942 - Sept. 15, 2018
Jerry S. Quillen, 75, of Bandon passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at home after battling a brain tumor for the last several months.
Jerry was born Nov. 21, 1942, in Colmar, Bell County, Kentucky, to James Sheridan “Sherd” and Ida Maxine Quillen. In 1952, the family moved to the southern Oregon coast and called Bandon home. Jerry graduated from Bandon High School in 1961 and joined the United States Air Force upon graduating. When his basic training in Mississippi was complete, he returned to Bandon and married his high school sweetheart, Theresa Strain, in July of 1962.
After marriage, Jerry was stationed in Alaska and New Mexico. While in Alaska, Jerry and Theresa survived the massive 1964 Good Friday Alaskan Earthquake. After his time in the U.S. Air Force, the couple lived in Eugene, Salem and Salt Lake City prior to moving back to the Oregon coast. Jerry worked in the forest products industry from that point until retirement. Jerry studied at Southwestern Oregon Community College and the University of Oregon.
Jerry was an avid outdoors-man and spent a great deal of time in pursuit of fish, fowl and game. He also enjoyed trap shooting and took part in many events, all over the northwest, as a member of the Bandon Gun Club. He could often be seen at the bowling alley in North Bend or various poker tables around Coos County. Jerry also had a keen mind for chess and collected coins.
Jerry is survived by his son, Darrin Quillen and partner, Stacey Ritala of Newberg; son, Jerry F. Quillen and wife, Felicia Quillen of Creswell; daughter, Sherida Marotta and husband, Matt Marotta of Bandon; eight grandchildren; his sister, Sandra Batchelor and husband, Duane Batchelor of Winlock, Wash.; sister, Sharon R. Martin of Salem; and sister, Rebecca Hunt and husband, George Hunt of Koshkonong, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sheridan and Maxine Quillen; brother, James Larry Quillen; and sister, Kathi L. Quillen.
The family invites all who knew Jerry to a celebration of life, to be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, October 20, at the VFW Hall on Bates Road in Bandon. In lieu of flowers, Jerry’s legacy can be honored best through a contribution to South Coast Hospice 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420 in memory of Jerry S. Quillen or, to the Gerlinger Fund at the OHSU Foundation to support brain tumor research. Gifts to honor him should be sent to the OHSU Foundation, 1121 SW Salmon St., Suite 100, Portland, OR 97205 and will be most gratefully received.
