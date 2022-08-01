June 9, 1930 – June 22, 2022
Jerry Roger Crandall, 92, beloved father, professor, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.
Jerry was born to Grace Cole and Dr. Ralph Crandall on June 9, 1930 at the Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon. His childhood was spent in the mountains and rivers of the Pacific Northwest, fostering a love of the outdoors that lasted a lifetime.
Jerry graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948, lettering in basketball and hockey. He was offered a basketball scholarship to Willamette University. The following summer, an accident in the wheat fields cost him his right eye, as well as his scholarship. The loss affected Jerry profoundly, prompting him to return to college, this time at the University of Oregon. After marrying his childhood pal, Gloria Dolores Adelaide Comini in 1953,
Jerry received his Bachelor’s with honors in English Literature from the University of Oregon (1957), followed by his Master’s Degree (1962). Jerry’s time in graduate school sparked a passion for education that would define his career. After teaching stints at Pacific High School in Port Orford and Ulysses S. Grant High School in Portland, Jerry began a 27-year career as Professor of English Literature at West Valley College in Saratoga, California. There, he served as President of the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges (FACCC) and contributed scholarly papers to the Shakespeare Association of America.
Jerry’s enthusiasm for sharing literature with his students turned many into lifelong friends. He was known for raising one eyebrow, peering over his eyeglasses, and instigating lively conversations that, when bolstered by a wee dram of his favorite whisky, could last for hours.
Jerry spent retirement in Coos Bay, Oregon, serving as a dedicated volunteer for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates.) He later lived near family in San Marcos, California, and Kenai, Alaska before wrapping up this life’s journey in his beloved City of Roses - Portland, Oregon.
Jerry is survived by former wives, Susan Besser and Catherine Crandall and five children, Clyde Crandall of Kenai, Alaska, Guy Crandall of Titusville, Florida, Corbi Rhoades of Kenai, Alaska, Daphne Hagan of Encinitas, California, Kent Crandall of Kalispell, Montana; along with 10 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
“Each time I look upon a fine landscape; Each time I meet a precious friend, I raise my voice and recite a poem or two” – JRC, 2003
