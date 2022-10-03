July 9, 1953 – September 28, 2022
We are sad to announce the passing of Jerry Lee Beska on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The world has lost a great son, brother, husband, father and friend.
Jerry was born to Edwin and Florence Beska on July 9, 1953, in Coos Bay, Oregon. He graduated from Reedsport High School. He attended trade school and became a professional truck driver. He fell in love with Mary and married in 2004. He spent the last two decades of his life devoted to making her happy. All those who knew Jerry, knew he was an honest, hardworking man who loved his wife and family dearly. He loved his country, enjoyed riding his Harley and loved his Oregon Ducks.
Jerry was proceeded in death by his parents, Edwin and Florence Beska and his grandson, Jaden Holcomb.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary; sisters, Vicki and Candi; children, Brady, Jesse, Andrew, Nathan & wife, Amy, Jerod & wife, Kassie; daughter, Tara & husband, Joe; sixteen grandsons; seven granddaughters; one great granddaughter; and a Chug named Chloe.
A memorial service for Jerry was held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 1 pm at Dunes Memorial Chapel.
