February 7, 1941 – October 4, 2022
Jerry Edward Caughell, 81, of Oakland, Oregon passed away on October 4, 2022. Jerry was born on February 7, 1941 in Bandon, Oregon to Charley Marion and Gladys May (Edwards) Caughell.
After graduating Pacific High School in 1959 he took college courses at Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Jerry married Patricia Jean McConnell on July 17, 1964 in Port Orford, Oregon and together they had two children, Scott and Sharon. Throughout Jerry’s life he worked in the Timber Industry working as a millworker, log truck driver and as a highway truck owner/operator. In his spare time he enjoyed working on cars, watching car races and going to classic car shows. You could also find Jerry working on his property with his tractor and spending time with family and friends.
Jerry Edward Caughell is survived by his son, Scott (Lisa) Caughell of Junction City, OR; daughter, Sharon Caughell Boyd of Cottage Grove, OR; brothers, Clint (Glenda) Caughell of North Bend, OR and Harold (Peggy) Caughell of Langlois, OR; granddaughter, Heather Caughell Buhr of Junction City, OR; and grandson, Daniel (Barbara) Caughell of Milton, FL; and 6 great grandchildren.
Jerry is preceded in death by both his parents, Charley Marion and Gladys May (Edwards) Caughell; and wife, Patricia Jean (McConnell) Caughell.
There will be a memorial service held at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove, OR on November 05, 2022 at 11:00 am. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.
