April 15, 1951-July 20, 2021
Jerry Dale Phillips was born April 15, 1951 in Norton, Virginia to Ray and Beulah Phillips and passed away July 20, 2021 at Riverbend hospital in Springfield, Oregon.
Jerry grew up in the little town of Pound, Virginia. Jerry always had a favorite memory or funny story to share about the time spent with his friends and family in Pound. He often spoke of swimming at the reservoir, eating at Robo’s, getting bologna at Gracie’s, drive-in theaters and numerous adventures with his brothers and close friend, Tony Paragon of Proctorville, Ohio.
In the summer of 1971, Jerry met the love of his life, Lucy Helena (Mullins) Phillips. Later the following year he moved to Myrtle Point, Oregon, and they were married on December 16, 1972. Jerry and Helena were blessed with two daughters, Carrie Ann (Phillips) Adams and Amy Sue (Phillips) Huckins. Jerry and Helena remained in Myrtle Point for the majority of his life and recently moved to Coos Bay in October, 2019.
Jerry was a quiet, giving and humble Christian man who never held a grudge and became an irreplaceable anchor for his family. Over the years Jerry’s close friends and church became family and his son-in-law, Adam Huckins became like a son to him. Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, grilling, watching Oregon Ducks sports and growing a very impressive garden. One of his favorite things to do was spending time with his family. He especially cherished the time spent with his grandsons, Taylor and Matthew Huckins. Grandpa Jerry was at every holiday, birthday, sports and school event he could manage to attend, always with a Pepsi product and gummy worms or a moon pie to give afterwards.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ray G. and Beulah Phillips; his daughter, Carrie Ann (Phillips) Adams; and his brother, Perry Ray Phillips.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Lucy Helena Phillips; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Adam Huckins; his much loved grandsons, Taylor Huckins and Matthew Huckins; two brothers, Kendall Phillips of Wise, VA and Bendall Phillips of Mooresburg, TN; four sisters, Nina Jones and Karen Bowman of Pound, VA, Ilene Sturgill and Janie Hensley of Wise, VA; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that have become family.
Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille, OR.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
