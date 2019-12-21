Jerrold Keith Wyatt
June 26, 1933 - December 16, 2018
“Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in heaven where the love of our dear ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy”
The family of Jerrold Wyatt continues to celebrate his life. He died Dec. 16, 2018. This obituary — so very difficult to write — marks his one year passing. After he received a diagnosis of bone cancer that had metastasized from earlier prostate cancer, Jerry, in his strong and stoic way, bravely waged war with cancer, wining the battles for over 10 years before reluctantly surrendering.
Jerry Wyatt was proud to tell you he was born at home on June 26, 1933 at the north end of Montana street in North Bend, Oregon where now stands the helicopter pad of the United States Coast Guard station. He would also tell you that he enjoyed every year of his life.
He was born to Norma Heath Wyatt Kala and Ronald O. Wyatt. Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Joanne Arthur Wyatt Markuson; his parents; his older brother, Donald P. Wyatt; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins all of North Bend.
Having been born and raised in the hard times of the Depression he developed an extremely strong work ethic. He held some interesting jobs in his teen years. One of the most interesting was setting out oyster spat to grow in the shallows of the Coos Bay. This job could only be done wading in the cold waters of the bay at low tide.
While attending North Bend High School, Jerry played both football and basketball, doing particularly well in basketball. After graduation he went on to be a top scorer in basketball at OTI (now Oregon Institute of Technology) in Klamath Falls. While earning his degree as an X-ray tech he met and married in 1953 his wife of 25 years, Donna Joanne Arthur. Soon after marrying, he was drafted into the service where he spent two years in the Army (stateside). When his time with “Uncle Sam” was up, he returned to North Bend with his wife, Donna and his baby daughter, Toni. Back in North Bend he joined the International Longshore and Woodworkers Union Local #12 and along with his father, brother, uncles and grandfather loaded hundreds and hundreds of ships on the Coos Bay waterfront. In 1960 his son Terry Keith Wyatt was born. He and Terry went on to share many hunting and fishing adventures over the years.
In Jerry’s 45 years of working on the waterfront, like both his mother Norma and his aunt Valerie Taylor, he was very active in union politics, serving on safety committees as well as attending labor caucuses and participating in bargaining and contract negotiations. In 1962, while working on the Coos Bay waterfront he was caught by the Columbus Day Storm where, true to fashion, he finished his shift in the raging storm. In 1968 he was given an award for his actions in sustaining the life of a coworker who suffered a life threatening accident on a ship. At a later date he was awarded “Longshoreman of the Year." For the last several years of his longshoring career, Jerry worked as a “Walking Boss" (stevedore foreman) working alongside his crews on many rainy and stormy nights. After 45 years of longshoring, he retired in 1995 at the age of 62.
Jerry never really retired from the waterfront; Up until the very last days of his life you could often find him enjoying from his dining room window his views of the “chip pile” and waterfront, the Coos Bay both north and south, as well as the varied bird life flying by.
Throughout his life Jerry pursued his life-long passion of salmon fishing. He fished both in the bay and over the bar, as well as up the Elk and Sixes River and at his “secret spots” which, when asked about, he always jokingly referred to as the “T-Dock." In addition to the weeks of fishing every year he continued to enjoy hunting both ducks and pheasants as well as deer. He was ever mindful of life’s early lesson of the importance and necessity of always being able to “put meat on the table” for his family. Also important to him was his commitment to help restore and protect resources of the area. Up until his death he was an active member of Coos River Salmon Trout Enhancement Program (STEP) at the Noble Creek hatchery in Greenacres. He also vehemently opposed development of the Jordan Cove pipeline.
In 1996 he married Priscilla Rose Wyatt, to whom he remained married until his death. Priscilla now lives with a daughter in Eugene, Ore.
As if hunting, fishing and getting remarried weren’t enough after retiring, he decided to take up caddying at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, where for 22 years he caddied up until the April prior to his death. He became a “Senior Looper," going by the moniker of “Wyatt Earp." Jerry was the oldest caddie during his tenure and was popular with golfers and other caddies for his many entertaining stories of his adventures of life growing up in Coos County. He also truly enjoyed finding and collecting lost golf balls from every local golf course. At one point in time he had collected over 40,000 golf balls.
In his many years of waging war against cancer, Jerry actively participating as his own one-man team in the yearly Coos County American Cancer Society “Relay for Life." Each year he raised several thousand dollars collecting donations from local businesses and individuals. For the 2018 Relay for Life just preceding his death, he was proud that he was able to raise close to $3,000.
Jerry was able to die at home thanks to the comfort and support provided to him and his family by his South Coast Hospice care team as well as a compassionate and dedicated caregiver Brenda Lee.
He survives in the memories of the few longshoring and fishing buddies who have managed to outlive him, his long-time family friends Harold and Marge Brown, and his neighbor Evie Alford.
Jerry will be well remembered and his life forever celebrated in the hearts and memories of his family. He leaves behind his wife of over 20 years, Priscilla Rose Wyatt of Eugene; his son,Terry Keith Wyatt and Terry’s wife Danielle; Danielle’s two sons, Brandon Claggett (wife Raven Solis) and Jacob Garrison (wife Sarah Heffner); and Jacob and Sarah’s children, Bradley and Payton, all of Donald and Salem Ore.
Jerrold also leaves behind in Coos Bay his daughter, Toni Yvonne Wyatt Kirkeby and her husband Jerry Lee Kirkeby; a beloved granddaughter, Kaitlin McKenzie Kirkeby, her husband, Andre Karl Van Rooyen; and a great-granddaughter, Rowan Joanne Van Rooyen.
Memorials in his memory are suggested to be given to STEP at Noble Creek Hatchery or South Coast Hospice.
“From love we come, to love we return. The love always remains.”
