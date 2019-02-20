Nov. 20, 1941 – Feb. 16, 2019
A chapel funeral service for Jerome “Jerry” Rolf Abbott, 77, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22, at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay, with pastor Don Berney of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship officiating. Viewing will precede the service from noon to 1 p.m. A private interment will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Jerry was born Nov. 20, 1941 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He passed away Feb. 16, 2019 in Coos Bay.
He adored and cherished his family. Everyone who met him could see he had the biggest and most sincere heart. Jerry has been a part of the community since 1964, working in the wood products industry, commercial fishing, and other industries. Jerry could start a conversation with anyone and make them feel comfortable. His soul is bigger than life; he was the most genuine man anyone could ever know. We lost a really wonderful man, husband, and father. Your presence now absent leaves a void which only you could fill. We love you, eternally.
Jerry is survived by his devoted loving wife and eternal partner in life, Jeanne; his loving daughter, Kathy Sue Owens; and loving son, Brian.
Sadly he was preceded in death by son, Philip.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
